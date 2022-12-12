Heading 3

Divas who embraced maximalist style

Lubna
Khan

Dec 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: House Of Pixels

Janhvi Kapoor added a dose of drama to her look by opting for a party outfit with feather detailing.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma turned heads in a gold number which had a dramatic silhouette. The actress carried it off effortlessly!

Anushka Sharma

Image: Prakrit Rai

Less is bore! Kriti Sanon made heads turn in a Zimmerman asymmetrical mini dress with 3D molded stars.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Vivek Desai

Malaika Arora is a stunner in this OTT Eden Haute Couture mini dress!

Malaika Arora

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

While Kiara Advani usually opts for minimal chic looks, we loved to see her go all out in this red sequin cut-out mini-dress paired with a matching blazer.

Kiara Advani

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Trust Deepika Padukone to slay maximalist fashion as effortlessly as she aces minimal looks!

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday opted for a sequined, floor-length sheer gown for Karan Johar’s birthday bash.

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles in this stunning white shimmery gown from Gaurav Gupta.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: House Of Pixels

Sonam Kapoor has been the trendsetter when it comes to experimenting with styles!

 Sonam Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt paired her scarf printed strapless top with a high waist sequinned skirt.

Alia Bhatt

