Divas who embraced maximalist style
Lubna
Khan
Dec 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: House Of Pixels
Janhvi Kapoor added a dose of drama to her look by opting for a party outfit with feather detailing.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma turned heads in a gold number which had a dramatic silhouette. The actress carried it off effortlessly!
Image: Prakrit Rai
Less is bore! Kriti Sanon made heads turn in a Zimmerman asymmetrical mini dress with 3D molded stars.
Image: Vivek Desai
Malaika Arora is a stunner in this OTT Eden Haute Couture mini dress!
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
While Kiara Advani usually opts for minimal chic looks, we loved to see her go all out in this red sequin cut-out mini-dress paired with a matching blazer.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Trust Deepika Padukone to slay maximalist fashion as effortlessly as she aces minimal looks!
Image: Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday opted for a sequined, floor-length sheer gown for Karan Johar’s birthday bash.
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles in this stunning white shimmery gown from Gaurav Gupta.
Image: House Of Pixels
Sonam Kapoor has been the trendsetter when it comes to experimenting with styles!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt paired her scarf printed strapless top with a high waist sequinned skirt.
