Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 06, 2022

Divas who inspired us go to bare skin

Disha Patani

Disha and her natural skinglow, punctuated by that million dollarsmile, is a major inspiration for us to go au naturale!

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Anushka Sharma

A big fan of barely-there makeup looks, Anushka loves to show off her naturally pink lips and glowy skin with full confidence!

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram 

Alia Bhatt

Alia loves to flaunt her freckles and this sun-kissed outdoor picture serves proof!

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina has a reputation for flaunting a fresh faced look andher off-duty picture with wet hair and no makeup is proof of it!

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana and her bare skin looks are giving us major goals to go makeup-free for our next selfie series!

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram 

Ananya Panday

No filter or makeup, Ananya sure knows how to brighten up our feeds with a no-makeup selfie!

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya’s BFF Shanaya is also a fan of clear, natural skin and does not hesitate in showing it off every now and then!

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram 

Gigi Hadid

Gigi is surely a fan of makeup-laden looks on the camera, but once she is off the camera, fresh-faced pictures are what she swears by!

Image: Gigi Hadid instagram

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is also one of those few celebrities who blesses our feeds with her gloriously radiant skin!

Image: Hailey Bieber instagram 

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma cannot get enough of her no-makeup face, whenever she’s out in the sun, and we cannot get enough of her timeless beauty!

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram 

