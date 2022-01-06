Beauty
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 06, 2022
Divas who inspired us go to bare skin
Disha Patani
Disha and her natural skinglow, punctuated by that million dollarsmile, is a major inspiration for us to go au naturale!
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Anushka Sharma
A big fan of barely-there makeup looks, Anushka loves to show off her naturally pink lips and glowy skin with full confidence!
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia loves to flaunt her freckles and this sun-kissed outdoor picture serves proof!
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina has a reputation for flaunting a fresh faced look andher off-duty picture with wet hair and no makeup is proof of it!
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana and her bare skin looks are giving us major goals to go makeup-free for our next selfie series!
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Ananya Panday
No filter or makeup, Ananya sure knows how to brighten up our feeds with a no-makeup selfie!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Ananya’s BFF Shanaya is also a fan of clear, natural skin and does not hesitate in showing it off every now and then!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Gigi Hadid
Gigi is surely a fan of makeup-laden looks on the camera, but once she is off the camera, fresh-faced pictures are what she swears by!
Image: Gigi Hadid instagram
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber is also one of those few celebrities who blesses our feeds with her gloriously radiant skin!
Image: Hailey Bieber instagram
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma cannot get enough of her no-makeup face, whenever she’s out in the sun, and we cannot get enough of her timeless beauty!
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Most anticipated movies of 2022