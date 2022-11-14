Divas who looked alluring in black gowns
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She made our jaws drop as she turned show-stopper in a black thigh-high slit gown at the ICW 2022.
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The starlet looked ravishing in a sensuous black cut-out gown from Antithesis for the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia channelled her inner princess in a head-turning corseted black gown embellished with silver sparkles.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani exuded sass in a sexy black Nikhil Thampi gown featuring an open back, a plunging neckline, and sequined mermaid hem detail.
Image: Getty Images
For The Batman movie's premiere, the 33-year-old dressed up sexy in a black column gown with a corseted detail placed on the bust.
Image: Getty Images
The Paparazzi singer looked breath-taking in a black Giorgio Armani gown which featured a deep, plunging neckline with a halter-neck style tulle top.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
At the Cannes 2018 Chopard Party, DP looked stunning in a black form-fitted gown that entailed a plunging neckline and dramatic cape sleeves.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha made us stop & stare at her bewitching look featuring an all-black corseted gown with a strapless neckline and tulle skirt.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora slayed in an all-black velvet gown that fit her snugly and showed off her gorgeous curves!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She redefined sexiness in this black David Koma London gown that featured a ravishing thigh-high slit.
