Heading 3

Divas who looked alluring in black gowns

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Nov 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

She made our jaws drop as she turned show-stopper in a black thigh-high slit gown at the ICW 2022. 

Malaika Arora 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The starlet looked ravishing in a sensuous black cut-out gown from Antithesis for the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia channelled her inner princess in a head-turning corseted black gown embellished with silver sparkles. 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani exuded sass in a sexy black Nikhil Thampi gown featuring an open back, a plunging neckline, and sequined mermaid hem detail.

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Getty Images 

For The Batman movie's premiere, the 33-year-old dressed up sexy in a black column gown with a corseted detail placed on the bust. 

Zoe Kravitz

Image: Getty Images

The Paparazzi singer looked breath-taking in a black Giorgio Armani gown which featured a deep, plunging neckline with a halter-neck style tulle top. 

Lady Gaga

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

At the Cannes 2018 Chopard Party, DP looked stunning in a black form-fitted gown that entailed a plunging neckline and dramatic cape sleeves. 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha made us stop & stare at her bewitching look featuring an all-black corseted gown with a strapless neckline and tulle skirt. 

Disha Patani 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora slayed in an all-black velvet gown that fit her snugly and showed off her gorgeous curves!

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She redefined sexiness in this black David Koma London gown that featured a ravishing thigh-high slit. 

Sara Ali Khan 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here