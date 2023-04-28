Heading 3

Divas who love a little black dress

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 28, 2023

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi exuded ultra-glam vibes in a short black dress with a plunging neckline

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Ananya kept things chic is this little black strappy dress with a cut-out detail around the midriff 

Ananya Panday

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia dazzled in a little black dress featuring a 3D rose applique on it

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika looked stunning in a one-shoulder mini leather dress 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Alaya F Instagram

The starlet upped the ante in a sparkly little black dress and a long leather jacket

Alaya F

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti turned heads as she posed in a black beaded mini dress with a deep V-neckline

Kriti Sanon

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline looked pretty hot and tempting in this short frilly black dress and pointed heels

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora brought the right amount of glam in a full-sleeve cut-out little black dress

Nora Fatehi

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sara exuded oomph in a little one-shoulder black dress with ruched detailing 

Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha showed off her gorgeous frame in a snazzy black dress 

Disha Patani 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here