Divas who love a little black dress
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 28, 2023
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi exuded ultra-glam vibes in a short black dress with a plunging neckline
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Ananya kept things chic is this little black strappy dress with a cut-out detail around the midriff
Ananya Panday
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia dazzled in a little black dress featuring a 3D rose applique on it
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika looked stunning in a one-shoulder mini leather dress
Deepika Padukone
Image: Alaya F Instagram
The starlet upped the ante in a sparkly little black dress and a long leather jacket
Alaya F
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti turned heads as she posed in a black beaded mini dress with a deep V-neckline
Kriti Sanon
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline looked pretty hot and tempting in this short frilly black dress and pointed heels
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora brought the right amount of glam in a full-sleeve cut-out little black dress
Nora Fatehi
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sara exuded oomph in a little one-shoulder black dress with ruched detailing
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha showed off her gorgeous frame in a snazzy black dress
Disha Patani
