Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 04, 2023

Divas who love a mini skirt 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked ravishing in a pink floral bikini top and a pink mini skirt 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara aced a co-ord look by opting for a knitted mini skirt and a matching blouse

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress kept things chic in a ruffled green mini skirt and a floral corset top

Ananya Panday

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

The Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 star turned heads in an embellished mini skirt and a matching jacket teamed with a graphic-print tee

Kiara Advani

Image: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram

Disha upped the ante in a mini denim skirt and a sexy scarf top 

Disha Patani

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika looked smoking hot in a neon green mini skirt and a black leather blazer

Deepika Padukone

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

The Dhadkan star rocked a fusion look featuring a crisp white shirt and a shimmery mini skirt

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked stunning in an asymmetric silver skirt and a white ruffled blouse

Kriti Sanon

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Street Dancer 3D actress looked like a million bucks in a golden mini skirt and a peplum-style blouse

Nora Fatehi

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara grabbed all eyeballs with her show-stopping look in a black and white mini skirt and a cropped black blouse

Tara Sutaria

