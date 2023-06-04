pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 04, 2023
Divas who love a mini skirt
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked ravishing in a pink floral bikini top and a pink mini skirt
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara aced a co-ord look by opting for a knitted mini skirt and a matching blouse
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress kept things chic in a ruffled green mini skirt and a floral corset top
Ananya Panday
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
The Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 star turned heads in an embellished mini skirt and a matching jacket teamed with a graphic-print tee
Kiara Advani
Image: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram
Disha upped the ante in a mini denim skirt and a sexy scarf top
Disha Patani
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika looked smoking hot in a neon green mini skirt and a black leather blazer
Deepika Padukone
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star rocked a fusion look featuring a crisp white shirt and a shimmery mini skirt
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked stunning in an asymmetric silver skirt and a white ruffled blouse
Kriti Sanon
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Street Dancer 3D actress looked like a million bucks in a golden mini skirt and a peplum-style blouse
Nora Fatehi
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara grabbed all eyeballs with her show-stopping look in a black and white mini skirt and a cropped black blouse
Tara Sutaria
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.