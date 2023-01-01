Divas who love a monochrome mini dress
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 01, 2023
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Looking like sunshine on a gloomy day, Alia lightened up our feeds in this bright yellow mini dress from Valentino.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress brought her A-game to the table by sporting an all-white corseted mini dress with puffy sleeves.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Malang actress looked ravishing in a strapless mini dress in a beautiful shade of chocolate brown.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon showed us how to slay in a monochrome bodycon number by sporting a mini bubblegum pink dress that boasted ruffles and ruched details.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak actress oozed oomph in a camel-toned ruched dress that hugged her in all the right places!
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Giving her own twist to the classic LBD, the Chhapaak actress slayed in an all-black leather dress from the label Halpern.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malla looked like a million bucks in this sparkly golden monochrome number that came with a ruffled one-shoulder sleeve.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Kabir Singh star looked stunning in a strapless blue dress that entailed a sensuous corseted bodice.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The Bedhadak star looked fab in a ruched white dress with a sweetheart neckline from Club L London.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress served some fashion goals in a monochrome red mini dress that looked crisp as hell!
