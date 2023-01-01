Heading 3

Divas who love a monochrome mini dress

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 01, 2023

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Looking like sunshine on a gloomy day, Alia lightened up our feeds in this bright yellow mini dress from Valentino. 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The Liger actress brought her A-game to the table by sporting an all-white corseted mini dress with puffy sleeves. 

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 


The Malang actress looked ravishing in a strapless mini dress in a beautiful shade of chocolate brown.

Disha Patani 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Sanon showed us how to slay in a monochrome bodycon number by sporting a mini bubblegum pink dress that boasted ruffles and ruched details. 

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Dhadak actress oozed oomph in a camel-toned ruched dress that hugged her in all the right places!

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Giving her own twist to the classic LBD, the Chhapaak actress slayed in an all-black leather dress from the label Halpern. 

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Malla looked like a million bucks in this sparkly golden monochrome number that came with a ruffled one-shoulder sleeve. 

Malaika Arora

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

The Kabir Singh star looked stunning in a strapless blue dress that entailed a sensuous corseted bodice. 

Kiara Advani 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The Bedhadak star looked fab in a ruched white dress with a sweetheart neckline from Club L London. 

Shanaya Kapoor 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress served some fashion goals in a monochrome red mini dress that looked crisp as hell! 

Sara Ali Khan

