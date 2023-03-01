Divas who love a ruffle saree
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 01, 2023
Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram
Shanaya looks fresh as spring in this signature coconut and rose gold ruffle saree by Arpita Mehta
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked resplendent in a white lace ruffled saree from the designer label Zainab Salman
Kriti Sanon
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
The Kalank actress looks flawless in a monochrome red saree with ruffle details
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram
The Liger actress looked festive-ready in an off-white ruffle saree and an embellished blouse
Ananya Panday
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty stole the show in a purple ruffle saree with colourful prints on the border
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika makes a striking case for contemporary drapes by sporting this bright yellow ruffle drape
Deepika Padukone
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira Rajput rocks this Aegean blue Jade By Monica and Karishma creation with a statement blouse
Mira Rajput
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Bhatt looked stunning in a paisley-print green ruffle saree by Sabyasachi
Alia Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla
Katrina looked like a vision in this ruffled white saree and a strappy blouse
Katrina Kaif
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Dil To Pagal Hai actress redefined glam in a royal blue ruffle saree with accentuated scalloped borders
Madhuri Dixit
