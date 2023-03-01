Heading 3

Divas who love a ruffle saree

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 01, 2023

Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram 

Shanaya looks fresh as spring in this signature coconut and rose gold ruffle saree by Arpita Mehta 

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked resplendent in a white lace ruffled saree from the designer label Zainab Salman

Kriti Sanon

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The Kalank actress looks flawless in a monochrome red saree with ruffle details

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram

The Liger actress looked festive-ready in an off-white ruffle saree and an embellished blouse

Ananya Panday

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Shilpa Shetty stole the show in a purple ruffle saree with colourful prints on the border

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika makes a striking case for contemporary drapes by sporting this bright yellow ruffle drape

Deepika Padukone

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira Rajput rocks this Aegean blue Jade By Monica and Karishma creation with a statement blouse

Mira Rajput

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Bhatt looked stunning in a paisley-print green ruffle saree by Sabyasachi

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla 

Katrina looked like a vision in this ruffled white saree and a strappy blouse 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

The Dil To Pagal Hai actress redefined glam in a royal blue ruffle saree with accentuated scalloped borders 

Madhuri Dixit

