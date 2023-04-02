Heading 3

Divas who nailed the pantsuit look

                  pinkvilla 

 Arjun Gupta

Fashion

APRIL 02, 2023

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looks like a bombshell in this purple pantsuit featuring a v-neckline

Kiara Advani

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi wore a chic yellow pantsuit with a matching bralette

Sonakshi Sinha

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal exudes grace in this shimmery black pantsuit

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya takes her fashion game a notch higher with this brown oversized pantsuit

Ananya Panday

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora wore a unique pantsuit in the shade of orange, blue, and black

Nora Fatehi

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria poses hot in a checked pantsuit, and plain white crop top paired with some stylish stiletto heels

Tara Sutaria

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika in a chic red pantsuit is all you need to see today

Deepika Padukone 

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She brings out her inner boss lady in this professional yet stylish look

Kriti Sanon

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looks bold in this simple red ensemble

Sara Ali Khan 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here