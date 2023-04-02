Divas who nailed the pantsuit look
pinkvilla
Arjun Gupta
Fashion
APRIL 02, 2023
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looks like a bombshell in this purple pantsuit featuring a v-neckline
Kiara Advani
Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi wore a chic yellow pantsuit with a matching bralette
Sonakshi Sinha
Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal exudes grace in this shimmery black pantsuit
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya takes her fashion game a notch higher with this brown oversized pantsuit
Ananya Panday
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora wore a unique pantsuit in the shade of orange, blue, and black
Nora Fatehi
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria poses hot in a checked pantsuit, and plain white crop top paired with some stylish stiletto heels
Tara Sutaria
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika in a chic red pantsuit is all you need to see today
Deepika Padukone
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She brings out her inner boss lady in this professional yet stylish look
Kriti Sanon
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks bold in this simple red ensemble
Sara Ali Khan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.