Divas who rocked a black lehenga

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz
Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 31, 2023

Source: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram

The former Miss World donned a black lehenga by Sabyasachi that was covered in sequins and made for a head-turning outfit

Manushi Chhillar

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Shershaah actress picked out a black and white JJ Valaya lehenga and gave it a fusion touch by adding a tanned belt

Kiara Advani 

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress walked down the ramp in a sensuous black lehenga covered with detailed gold embroidery and a blouse with ruffle sleeves

Katrina Kaif

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

The Darlings actress turned a desi kudi in this black Shyamal Bhumika lehenga 

Alia Bhatt

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya served a festive-ready look in a black and gold hand-embroidered blouse and organza lehenga

Ananya Panday

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress looked ethereal in a striking black lehenga adorned with geometric and floral motifs 

Karisma Kapoor 

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Sanon’s black lehenga set with a jacket makes a contemporary case for done-to-death heavy lehengas

Kriti Sanon

Source: Diana Penty Instagram 

The Cocktail actress looked ravishing in a sequinned black and red lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Diana Penty

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Chhichhore actress looked gorgeous in a black dhot-style lehenga and a slinky black blouse

Shraddha Kapoor

