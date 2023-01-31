Divas who rocked a black lehenga
JAN 31, 2023
Source: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram
The former Miss World donned a black lehenga by Sabyasachi that was covered in sequins and made for a head-turning outfit
Manushi Chhillar
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Shershaah actress picked out a black and white JJ Valaya lehenga and gave it a fusion touch by adding a tanned belt
Kiara Advani
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress walked down the ramp in a sensuous black lehenga covered with detailed gold embroidery and a blouse with ruffle sleeves
Katrina Kaif
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
The Darlings actress turned a desi kudi in this black Shyamal Bhumika lehenga
Alia Bhatt
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya served a festive-ready look in a black and gold hand-embroidered blouse and organza lehenga
Ananya Panday
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress looked ethereal in a striking black lehenga adorned with geometric and floral motifs
Karisma Kapoor
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon’s black lehenga set with a jacket makes a contemporary case for done-to-death heavy lehengas
Kriti Sanon
Source: Diana Penty Instagram
The Cocktail actress looked ravishing in a sequinned black and red lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Diana Penty
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Chhichhore actress looked gorgeous in a black dhot-style lehenga and a slinky black blouse
Shraddha Kapoor
