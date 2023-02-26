Heading 3

Divas who rocked a white dress 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 26, 2023

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The SOTY 2 actress looks stunning in a little white dress featuring a corseted bodice

Tara Sutaria

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The starlet looked dreamy in a ruffled white dress with sensuous cut-out details around the midriff

Shanaya Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in black outfits

Manushi Chhillar's stunning outfits

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi exudes oomph in this all-white mini number with a sultry deep neckline

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

The Liger actress looks chic in a short white bodycon dress with a vintage corset bodice

Ananya Panday

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The diva ups the ante in a mini white dress with dramatic puff sleeves

Anushka Sharma

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora channels her inner boss lady in a chic white blazer dress featuring notch lapel collars

Nora Fatehi

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Malaika looks elegant in a lacy white dress with exaggerated sleeves and a black belt tied around her waist

Malaika Arora

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a sparkly white bodycon dress with a ravishing plunging neckline

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The diva redefines elegance in a Dolce and Gabbana strapless dress and a white blazer

Alia Bhatt

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here