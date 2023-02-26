Divas who rocked a white dress
FEB 26, 2023
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The SOTY 2 actress looks stunning in a little white dress featuring a corseted bodice
Tara Sutaria
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The starlet looked dreamy in a ruffled white dress with sensuous cut-out details around the midriff
Shanaya Kapoor
Janhvi exudes oomph in this all-white mini number with a sultry deep neckline
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
The Liger actress looks chic in a short white bodycon dress with a vintage corset bodice
Ananya Panday
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The diva ups the ante in a mini white dress with dramatic puff sleeves
Anushka Sharma
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora channels her inner boss lady in a chic white blazer dress featuring notch lapel collars
Nora Fatehi
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Malaika looks elegant in a lacy white dress with exaggerated sleeves and a black belt tied around her waist
Malaika Arora
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a sparkly white bodycon dress with a ravishing plunging neckline
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The diva redefines elegance in a Dolce and Gabbana strapless dress and a white blazer
Alia Bhatt
