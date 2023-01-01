Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Fashion

NOVEMBER 05 , 2023

Divas who slayed in red

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Whether on the red carpet or in public appearances, she has proven to be a true fashion icon, mesmerizing audiences on numerous occasions while slaying in red

Deepika Padukone

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif exudes timeless elegance with a preference for classic silhouettes and neutral hues. Her fashion choices are a testament to her understated yet sophisticated sense of glamor

Katrina Kaif

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Bollywood superstar and Hollywood sensation, Priyanka Chopra, has made numerous red-carpet appearances in striking red outfits, exuding confidence and panache

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani's style is a perfect blend of elegance and contemporary fashion, often setting trends with her unique outfits

Kiara Advani

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt's style is characterized by its versatility, seamlessly transitioning from chic and casual streetwear to glamorous red-carpet ensembles

Alia Bhatt

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor is known for her bold and experimental style, constantly pushing fashion boundaries with avant-garde outfits

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the epitome of contemporary Bollywood glamor, with a penchant for designer wear that exudes sophistication

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

A captivating fusion of grace and bohemian charm, her fashion choices reflect a unique blend of tradition and modernity, making her a standout in the industry

Aditi Rao Hydari 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Known for her timeless beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has stunned in red outfits that accentuate her elegance and poise

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Ananya Pandey Instagram

Ananya Panday is known for her chic and trendy fashion choices, and she has undoubtedly made a statement in various outfits, including those in red

Ananya Pandey

