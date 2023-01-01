pinkvilla
Raina Reyaz
Fashion
NOVEMBER 05 , 2023
Divas who slayed in red
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Whether on the red carpet or in public appearances, she has proven to be a true fashion icon, mesmerizing audiences on numerous occasions while slaying in red
Deepika Padukone
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif exudes timeless elegance with a preference for classic silhouettes and neutral hues. Her fashion choices are a testament to her understated yet sophisticated sense of glamor
Katrina Kaif
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Bollywood superstar and Hollywood sensation, Priyanka Chopra, has made numerous red-carpet appearances in striking red outfits, exuding confidence and panache
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani's style is a perfect blend of elegance and contemporary fashion, often setting trends with her unique outfits
Kiara Advani
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt's style is characterized by its versatility, seamlessly transitioning from chic and casual streetwear to glamorous red-carpet ensembles
Alia Bhatt
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor is known for her bold and experimental style, constantly pushing fashion boundaries with avant-garde outfits
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan is the epitome of contemporary Bollywood glamor, with a penchant for designer wear that exudes sophistication
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
A captivating fusion of grace and bohemian charm, her fashion choices reflect a unique blend of tradition and modernity, making her a standout in the industry
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Known for her timeless beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has stunned in red outfits that accentuate her elegance and poise
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Ananya Pandey Instagram
Ananya Panday is known for her chic and trendy fashion choices, and she has undoubtedly made a statement in various outfits, including those in red
Ananya Pandey
