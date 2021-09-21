sept 21, 2021

Divya Agarwal’s statement-worthy looks

Divya always puts her best fashion foot forward be it in casual or ethnic attire. Here, she posed in embellished mustard-toned Anarkali with a net dupatta

She looks absolutely regal in this Indo-western printed lehenga set styled with opulent oxidised jewellery

The diva looks endearing in this white-and-blue co-ord featuring a sweetheart neckline. She accessorised her look with chunky earrings and strappy heels

This time, Divya stunned us in this black and gold short dress styled with a top-knot bun hairstyle

Divya dazzles in this midnight blue shimmery dress paired with matching earrings. Her eye makeup is attention-worthy too!

She left us wonderstruck as she showed off her svelte figure in this heavily embellished partially see-through gown

Here, she looks stunning in a velvet strappy dress with a plunging neckline featuring cut-out details

We love this look! The actress looks uber-cool in this pastel yellow pantsuit paired with a beige top and a matching belt

Divya opted for a beige hue wrap-up top and matching bottom. She stole our hearts with those layered chain necklaces and high-heel boots

Finally, she wore a grey cropped sweatshirt and paired it with matching bottoms. We like the way she styled it with those colour-blocked shoes

