sept 21, 2021
Divya Agarwal’s statement-worthy looks
Divya always puts her best fashion foot forward be it in casual or ethnic attire. Here, she posed in embellished mustard-toned Anarkali with a net dupatta Credit: divyaagarwal_official
She looks absolutely regal in this Indo-western printed lehenga set styled with opulent oxidised jewellery
The diva looks endearing in this white-and-blue co-ord featuring a sweetheart neckline. She accessorised her look with chunky earrings and strappy heels
This time, Divya stunned us in this black and gold short dress styled with a top-knot bun hairstyle
Divya dazzles in this midnight blue shimmery dress paired with matching earrings. Her eye makeup is attention-worthy too!
She left us wonderstruck as she showed off her svelte figure in this heavily embellished partially see-through gown
Here, she looks stunning in a velvet strappy dress with a plunging neckline featuring cut-out details
We love this look! The actress looks uber-cool in this pastel yellow pantsuit paired with a beige top and a matching belt
Divya opted for a beige hue wrap-up top and matching bottom. She stole our hearts with those layered chain necklaces and high-heel boots
Finally, she wore a grey cropped sweatshirt and paired it with matching bottoms. We like the way she styled it with those colour-blocked shoes
