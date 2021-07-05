Divya Khosla Kumar’s
most stylish looks

JULY 05, 2021

Divya slays in a cropped cream sweatshirt and grey shorts

She poses in a black crop top and denim shorts
She looks cute in a red and white gingham crop top and white shorts

She stuns in a yellow and silver lehenga

We are in love with her multi-coloured floral lehenga

The actor-director is snapped in a cute yellow mini dress that she has paired with hot pink boots

She looks pretty in a lavender co-ord set

The beauty pulls off yet another multi-coloured mini dress

She shows off her toned body in a black and white crop top and blue jeans

Divya pairs a printed yellow shirt with wide-legged denim shorts

For more updates on Divya, Bollywood, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here