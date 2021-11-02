nov 2, 2021
Divya Khosla's vibrant & stylish looks
Divya looks absolutely lovely in a blush pink blazer dress, accessorised with layered silver necklaces to add the oomph factor
The actress looked her sartorial best in shades of pink, featuring rich patterns and block prints
For an award show, the diva opted for a multi-coloured floral embroidered lehenga set in a beige base
We are all hearts for her purple co-ord set that consists of a front-knot crop top with pleated shorts
She looks pretty in this polka-dotted dress, perfect for a lunch date
To give your hair a contemporary festive spin, try a centre-parted, voluminous tousled look
She made quite a statement in this colour-blocked outfit from label Zabella and pulled her look together with a ponytail and earrings
In another instance, the actress was seen posing in a neon co-ord set featuring a cross tube top and flared pants
Divya looked drop-dead gorgeous in this velvet red pantsuit by the label Namrata Joshipura
