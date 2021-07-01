Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s best outfits

The reality show star donned an all black look consisting of an uneven dress with frill sleeves and heels

Divyanka gets clicked in a black casual one-piece with a long denim jacket on top of the outfit and white shoes

Looks like black is her all-time favourite colour! She shared a sun kissed picture in a simple black track suit

She looked gorgeous in a red saree along with a white blouse

The actor stunned in a blue three-piece ethnic outfit

Divyanka gets clicked in a white and blue kaftan along with blue colour earrings

The actress looks no less than a diva in a black one-piece dress with golden and white print on the outfit

The celebrity is clicked goofing around in a three-piece Anarkali outfit

Divyanka looked stunning in a black saree along with a shimmery turtle-neck blouse

The star is seen in a deep V-neck full length maxi-dress with her hair tied in a high ponytail

