Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s best outfits JULY 01, 2021
The reality show star donned an all black look consisting of an uneven dress with frill sleeves and heels
Divyanka gets clicked in a black casual one-piece with a long denim jacket on top of the outfit and white shoes
Looks like black is her all-time favourite colour! She shared a sun kissed picture in a simple black track suit
She looked gorgeous in a red saree along with a white blouse
The actor stunned in a blue three-piece ethnic outfit
Divyanka gets clicked in a white and blue kaftan along with blue colour earrings
The actress looks no less than a diva in a black one-piece dress with golden and white print on the outfit
The celebrity is clicked goofing around in a three-piece Anarkali outfit
Divyanka looked stunning in a black saree along with a shimmery turtle-neck blouse
The star is seen in a deep V-neck full length maxi-dress with her hair tied in a high ponytail
