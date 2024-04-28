Heading 3
april 28, 2024
Divyanka Tripathi’s Desi Looks
Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya
Divyanka looked surreal in the vibrant pink lehenga, adorned with a plunging neckline and beautified with detailed thread work
#1
Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya
Such a bright fit! She slayed in a pink sharara look that had floral prints all over
#2
Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya
Tripathi’s regal fit looked opulent; heavily embellished and accessorized with beautiful Indian jewelry
#3
Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya
The Telly actress’ emerald green saree adorned with frills is a unique yet stunning fit
#4
Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star aced her mirrored kurta set look that made her look mesmerizing
#5
Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya
#6
An embroidered white ensemble can never disappoint! Divyanka looked stunning in this saree look, she complimented her look with a cascading hairstyle
Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya
A mauve traditional, heavily embellished fit is such a regal fit!
#7
Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya
Divyanka’s traditional fashion sense is sophisticated and graceful; she opted for a floral punjabi suit and paired it with a purple dupatta
#8
Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya
A vibrant red sharara look complemented with opulent matching red gem jewelry is a gorgeous look!
#9
Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya
Divyanka’s retro style dark hued saree is a treat to the eyes! The saree had an embellished pallu and blouse which enhanced the look
#10
