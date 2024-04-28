Heading 3

april 28, 2024

Divyanka Tripathi’s Desi Looks

Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya 

Divyanka looked surreal in the vibrant pink lehenga, adorned with a plunging neckline and beautified with detailed thread work 

#1

Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya 

Such a bright fit! She slayed in a pink sharara look that had floral prints all over

#2

Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya 

Tripathi’s regal fit looked opulent; heavily embellished and accessorized with beautiful Indian jewelry 

#3

Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya 

The Telly actress’ emerald green saree adorned with frills is a unique yet stunning fit 

#4

Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya 

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star aced her mirrored kurta set look that made her look mesmerizing

#5

Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya 

#6

An embroidered white ensemble can never disappoint! Divyanka looked stunning in this saree look, she complimented her look with a cascading hairstyle 

Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya 

A mauve traditional, heavily embellished fit is such a regal fit! 

#7

Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya 

Divyanka’s traditional fashion sense is sophisticated and graceful; she opted for a floral punjabi suit and paired it with a purple dupatta

#8

Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya 

A vibrant red sharara look complemented with opulent matching red gem jewelry is a gorgeous look! 

#9

Instagram@divyankatripathidahiya 

Divyanka’s retro style dark hued saree is a treat to the eyes! The saree had an embellished pallu and blouse which enhanced the look 

#10

