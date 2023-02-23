Divyanka Tripathi’s Diva Looks
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
FEB 23, 2023
Image: Divyanka Tripathi’s Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looks scintillating in black & white dress
Black & White
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looks beautiful in this green and red kurta
Sunkissed
Bhumi Pednekar’s Love For Ethnic Wear
Salman Khan’s Dashing Bigg Boss Looks
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi exudes sheer bridal vibes in this peach lehenga
Lehenga
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi wore a casual pair of denim and a white shirt with a fashionable yellow long coat
Stylish Look
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi’s look in green striped saree is unmissable
Ethnic Look
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looks gorgeous in red lehenga
Resplendent In Red
Video Source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looks dreamy in this red long dress and white dupatta
Long Dress
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looks ethereal in this pink sharara set
Sharara
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looks like a diva in this beautiful pink ethnic outfit
Pretty In Pink
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.