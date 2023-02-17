Divyanka Tripathi’s fab saree collection
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 17, 2023
Source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looked ethereal in a striped green saree with a boat neck blouse
Striped saree
Source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi keeps things traditional in a blush pink drape with a beautifully embroidered blouse
Floral beauty
Source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi is a sight to behold in a yellow saree with golden border and choker necklace
Sunshine yellow
Source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looks mesmerizing in a vibrant red saree with intricate embroidery
Gorgeous in Red
Source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi channeled her inner diva in a full sleeves blouse and printed pink saree
Charming in Pink
Source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi is a glam goddess in this wine-hued frill design saree
Frill
Source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looks like a royal beauty in a green saree with golden border and red lipstick
Royal touch
Source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi redefines elegance in stunning blue saree with designer blouse
Classy blue
Source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The diva looks party-ready in a designer pink saree with tassel work and closed neck blouse
Tassel love
