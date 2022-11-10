Heading 3
Divyanka Tripathi's gorgeous Kaftans
Pramila Mandal
Nov 10, 2022
FASHION
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Happy Soul
What a delight to watch this happy soul enjoying the weather in a purple and white dyed Kaftan dress!
Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Comfy and stylish
Decked up in her comfort outfit, Divyanka exudes charm as she gets candidly captured
Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Go to outfit
Divyanka has a gorgeous collection of Kaftan outfits for every outing and occasion. The diva looks lovely
Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Pretty in pink
Looks like Divyanka is too fond of the latest kaftan trend, and here the actress looks elegant and stylish in a pink Kaftan dress
Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Fabulous
Acing another look in a gorgeous floral printed kaftan, Divyanka looks fabulous as she strikes a pose here
Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Chic Style
Divyanka’s candid smile in this black and white kaftan outfit makes her look absolutely amazing
Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Redefining Beauty
Another heart-melting look served by this diva! Divyanka always manages to win hearts with her kaftans and million-dollar smile
Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Picture Perfect
Divyanka’s confidence and beautiful looks are enough to sweep anyone off their feet, and we are taking notes!
Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Classy and Sassy
Nailing her kaftan like a pro and leaving us stunned with her sartorial choice is what Divyanka aces in
Click Here
Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Ready to rock
Divyanka is an absolute stunner as she flaunts her shining silver and black kaftan with confidence and style