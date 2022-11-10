Heading 3

Divyanka Tripathi's gorgeous Kaftans

Pramila Mandal

Nov 10, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Happy Soul

What a delight to watch this happy soul enjoying the weather in a purple and white dyed Kaftan dress!

Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Comfy and stylish

Decked up in her comfort outfit, Divyanka exudes charm as she gets candidly captured 

Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Go to outfit

Divyanka has a gorgeous collection of Kaftan outfits for every outing and occasion. The diva looks lovely

Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Pretty in pink

Looks like Divyanka is too fond of the latest kaftan trend, and here the actress looks elegant and stylish in a pink Kaftan dress

Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Fabulous 

Acing another look in a gorgeous floral printed kaftan, Divyanka looks fabulous as she strikes a pose here

Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Chic Style

Divyanka’s candid smile in this black and white kaftan outfit makes her look absolutely amazing 

Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Redefining Beauty

Another heart-melting look served by this diva! Divyanka always manages to win hearts with her kaftans and million-dollar smile

Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Picture Perfect

Divyanka’s confidence and beautiful looks are enough to sweep anyone off their feet, and we are taking notes!

Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Classy and Sassy

Nailing her kaftan like a pro and leaving us stunned with her sartorial choice is what Divyanka aces in

Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Ready to rock

Divyanka is an absolute stunner as she flaunts her shining silver and black kaftan with confidence and style 

