JULY 09, 2023

Divyanka Tripathi’s versatile style 

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram 

The Yeh Dil Chahe More debutante has put the heat to shame in this lace dress with abstract detailing at the bottom 

Dazzling dress

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram 

The Viraasat fame looks ready to paint the town red in this bright pink attire. Big pearl studs and nude peach lips accentuate her look 

Pop of pink 

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram 

Beige burn

The Banoo Main Teri Dulhan protagonist is raising the heat in this beige gown with intricate detailing at the top 

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram 

The Khana Khazana contestant is oozing girl-next-door vibes in this orange dress. Minimal accessories and white sneakers elevate her look 

Girl-next-door

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram 

The Jjhoom India participant is a sight to behold in this white Sharara! Her diamond and pearl choker is the highlight 

White whirl 

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram 

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star looks festive-ready in this red and white lehenga choli. Her accessories are noteworthy 

 Ethnic elegance 

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram 

The Nach Baliye 8 winner looks alluring in this grey pantsuit with abstract prints. Sleek hair and black boots complete her look

Abstract allure 

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram 

The Khatron Ke Khiladi finalist looks amazing in this bright orange t-shirt and light-wash jeans. The black belt cinches the look together 

Cool casuals 

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram 

Tripathi has captured the attention of her fans in a simple white shirt paired with blue flared pants 

Blue & White 

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram 

The fashionista looks ready for a casual day out in this blue-green checkered shirt and black pants

Checkered charm

