Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 09, 2023
Divyanka Tripathi’s versatile style
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
The Yeh Dil Chahe More debutante has put the heat to shame in this lace dress with abstract detailing at the bottom
Dazzling dress
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
The Viraasat fame looks ready to paint the town red in this bright pink attire. Big pearl studs and nude peach lips accentuate her look
Pop of pink
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
Beige burn
The Banoo Main Teri Dulhan protagonist is raising the heat in this beige gown with intricate detailing at the top
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
The Khana Khazana contestant is oozing girl-next-door vibes in this orange dress. Minimal accessories and white sneakers elevate her look
Girl-next-door
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
The Jjhoom India participant is a sight to behold in this white Sharara! Her diamond and pearl choker is the highlight
White whirl
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star looks festive-ready in this red and white lehenga choli. Her accessories are noteworthy
Ethnic elegance
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
The Nach Baliye 8 winner looks alluring in this grey pantsuit with abstract prints. Sleek hair and black boots complete her look
Abstract allure
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi finalist looks amazing in this bright orange t-shirt and light-wash jeans. The black belt cinches the look together
Cool casuals
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
Tripathi has captured the attention of her fans in a simple white shirt paired with blue flared pants
Blue & White
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Instagram
The fashionista looks ready for a casual day out in this blue-green checkered shirt and black pants
Checkered charm
