Diwali 2021:
Anarkalis for the festival Oct 30, 2021
An ethereal yet regal way to invite festive outfits in your wardrobe is by taking a cue from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s pastel-hued anarkali suit
Want to go all out this Diwali? Kiara Advani's ink blue floor-length anarkali with golden embroidery is just the right inspiration!
Or if you want to make a case for high-shine festive wear, bookmark this ivory and gold anarkali worn by our young fashionista Janhvi Kapoor
Ace a crystallised silver anarkali set like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by opting for an ensemble replete with heavy embroidery and crystal work
To look equal parts elegant and glamorous, a white anarkali with dark-hued floral embroidery, like Anushka Sharma’s, is just right!
Florals are always a win irrespective of the spring/summer season and that’s why we have Aditi Rao Hydari's stunning floral anarkali on our list
Bright summery hues are also a fresh way to invite anarkalis in your festive radar and Kriti Sanon’s yellow creation is worth bookmarking for that matter
To make a big impact in the most pristine way, take a cue from Disha Patani’s floor-length anarkali suit in an apple green hue
while black may not be a festive colour, an embellished one like alia Bhatt’s can surely make an exception this season!
It wouldn’t feel right to finish the list without a patent red anarkali set and that’s why we have this oxblood mirror work suit with Sonakshi Sinha’s vote of approval!
