oct 18, 2021

Celeb approved chic earrings for Diwali

Nothing can make a statement like exotic chunky golden chandbalis. Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning in it!

We’ve often seen Deepika Padukone sporting stunning chandbalis on various occasions. She opted for a golden and pearl chandbali for one of the pujas for her wedding

The Piku star’s chic look with large hoop earrings is something you should bookmark

Oxidised accessories are a winning choice to slay the day in style and Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us how!

Alia Bhatt proved that just gold chandbalis are enough to look glorious

Jhumkas are a classic and Alia’s delicate blue meenakari jhumkas gave us all the festive-ready vibes

Her colourful dangler earrings are also a perfect pick to get Diwali ready

Take a medium or small size silver oxidised chandbali and opt for a no-makeup look if you want to rock like Sonakshi Sinha

Sonam Kapoor added charm to her glam ethnic look with her silver and gold ruby stone studded earrings

Disha Patani let her earrings do  the talking and styled them with a cool pastel green Anarkali suit.

For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here