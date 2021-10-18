oct 18, 2021
Celeb approved chic earrings for Diwali
Nothing can make a statement like exotic chunky golden chandbalis. Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning in it!
We’ve often seen Deepika Padukone sporting stunning chandbalis on various occasions. She opted for a golden and pearl chandbali for one of the pujas for her wedding
The Piku star’s chic look with large hoop earrings is something you should bookmark
Oxidised accessories are a winning choice to slay the day in style and Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us how!
Alia Bhatt proved that just gold chandbalis are enough to look glorious
Jhumkas are a classic and Alia’s delicate blue meenakari jhumkas gave us all the festive-ready vibes
Her colourful dangler earrings are also a perfect pick to get Diwali ready
Take a medium or small size silver oxidised chandbali and opt for a no-makeup look if you want to rock like Sonakshi Sinha
Sonam Kapoor added charm to her glam ethnic look with her silver and gold ruby stone studded earrings
Disha Patani let her earrings do the talking and styled them with a cool pastel green Anarkali suit.
