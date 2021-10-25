oct 25, 2021
Diwali 2021: Festive sherwani looks
If you want to take the glitzy route this Diwali, a glittery beige sherwani is the fashionably right way to do so!
Exude major royal vibes in a black embellished sherwani and matching black bottoms
Clean up nice in an embroidered cream kurta and add on some black chukka shoes to finish off the desi look
A white sherwani with a matching kurta and black pants is an ideal way to look charming this festive season
Grab all eyeballs during the festival by wearing a floral embroidery sherwani set
Indulge in some festive frenzy by opting for a royal green velvet sherwani clubbed with black trousers
For a dapper festive look, pick out an ivory sherwani bearing statement buttons and style it with simple white pants and brown shoes
If you are more about the classic festive vibes, a bandhgala sherwani with golden buttons and ivory-white churidaar pants is a great choice
Keep things elegant in an-all black look similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s black pathani sherwani set
Take your festive styling up a notch by sporting a vibrant blue sherwani with or without some embroidery or floral prints and dhoti pants
For more updates on Bollywood and Fashion, follow Pinkvilla