oct 25, 2021

Diwali 2021: Festive sherwani looks

If you want to take the glitzy route this Diwali, a glittery beige sherwani is the fashionably right way to do so!

Exude major royal vibes in a black embellished sherwani and matching black bottoms

Clean up nice in an embroidered cream kurta and add on some black chukka shoes to finish off the desi look

A white sherwani with a matching kurta and black pants is an ideal way to look charming this festive season

Grab all eyeballs during the festival by wearing a floral embroidery sherwani set

Indulge in some festive frenzy by opting for a royal green velvet sherwani clubbed with black trousers

For a dapper festive look, pick out an ivory sherwani bearing statement buttons and style it with simple white pants and brown shoes

If you are more about the classic festive vibes, a bandhgala sherwani with golden buttons and ivory-white churidaar pants is a great choice

Keep things elegant in an-all black look similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s black pathani sherwani set

Take your festive styling up a notch by sporting a vibrant blue sherwani with or without some embroidery or floral prints and dhoti pants

For more updates on Bollywood and Fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here