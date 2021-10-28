oct 28, 2021
Diwali 2021: Kiara Advani in sarees
Our hearts have been snatched and we have actress Kiara Advani’s sarees to blame
Take cues from Kiara Advani to bring in the tie-dye trend into your festive looks
Kiara looked like a glistening goddess in a glittery Manish Malhotra saree that she styled with a minuscule blouse and a long pallu
Her parrot green sheer saree from Torani was designed with aari work in white close to the hemline and borders
She looked ravishing in a fuschia pink saree by Punit Balana
For an event, Kiara Advani opted for an ivory-hued hand-embroidered Eggshell saree from Premiya by Manishii that looked just stunning
Her aqua blue saree is a fuss-free choice to slay in style
The glamorous Kiara Advani took the ethnic wear up a notch as she was seen donning a black and white polka dot ruffled-saree by Tamannah Punjabi Kapoor
Kiara Advani wore a Manish Malhotra metallic saree and she looked like an angel
Sheer see-through sarees never really go out of style and Kiara Advani looked like a dream in one
