nov 4, 2021
Diwali 2021: Sporty looks to party
Tara Sutaria’s cool-girl look in denim shortsteamed with a printed kurti is a chic style to party in
Madhuri Dixit’s pretty mustard floral printed co-ord set is yet another winning style to slay this festive season
Shraddha Kapoor wore her high low black Kurti with plain black pants to give a western approach to basic ethnic wear
Shraddha’s shimmery outfit by prabal gurung featured a thigh-high slit and ruffle waist
Mouni Roy’s glamorous look in a Bohemian printed co-ord set can be teamed with sporty kicks to rock a party-ready look
Alia Bhatt’s paisley printed saree can be styled down in a relaxed way ditching accessories to rule your party in style
Tara Sutaria styled her Raw Mango brocade kurta set with a simple navy dupatta that featured a scalloped hem
Kangana Ranaut opted for a vibrant yellow salwar suit and layered it with a silk brocade jacket that bore the same print as Tara's outfit
Karisma Kapoor’s stunning look in this purple set perfectly merges the sporty vibes with the party spirit
Mira Rajput Kapoor picked out a one-shoulder high-low maxi dress from Saaksha & Kinni that reverberated the festive mood
Click Here
thanks for reading next : Celebs who love photography