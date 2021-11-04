nov 4, 2021

Diwali 2021: Sporty looks to party 

Tara Sutaria’s cool-girl look in denim shortsteamed with a printed kurti is a chic style to party in

Madhuri Dixit’s pretty mustard floral printed co-ord set is yet another winning style to slay this festive season

Shraddha Kapoor wore her high low black Kurti with plain black pants to give a western approach to basic ethnic wear

Shraddha’s shimmery outfit by prabal gurung  featured a thigh-high slit and ruffle waist

Mouni Roy’s glamorous look in a Bohemian  printed co-ord set can be teamed with sporty kicks to rock a party-ready look

Alia Bhatt’s paisley printed saree can be styled down in a relaxed way ditching accessories to rule your party in style

Tara Sutaria styled her Raw Mango brocade kurta set with a simple navy dupatta that featured a scalloped hem

Kangana Ranaut opted for a vibrant yellow salwar suit and layered it with a silk brocade jacket that bore the same print as Tara's outfit

Karisma Kapoor’s stunning look in this purple set perfectly merges the sporty vibes with the party spirit

Mira Rajput Kapoor picked out a one-shoulder high-low maxi dress from Saaksha & Kinni that reverberated the festive mood

