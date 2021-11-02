nov 2, 2021
Diwali 2021: Tamannaah Bhatia’s hairdos
If you are searching for some chic hairdo inspiration this festive season, then look no further than Tamannaah Bhatia
Go for the neat pulled-back bun with gajras or a more contemporary messy waves hairdo for the season’s festivities
You can also try this sleek middle-parted rose-studded low bun for your outfit to get the limelight
If you simply want to opt for a no-fuss hairstyle, then try this half-parted ponytail
But we feel the teased classic messy bun, one like sported by Tamannaah, would look most stunning
To give your hair a contemporary festive spin, try a centre-parted, voluminous tousled look
Tam literally has never had her hair out of place and here she wears her silky tresses in a side-parted style
She complimented her lehenga with this utterly romantic half-up-half-down hairdo with coiled ends, adorned with a floral wreath
The star goes for the perfect sculpted waves, slicked back hairdo that will go with bold traditional sarees
Add some dimension to your regular ponytail hairdo by going the Tamannaah way in a bouffant ponytail
