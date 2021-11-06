Nov 6, 2021
Fashion
Diwali 2021: Who wore what
P R Gayathri
Alia Bhatt picked out a monotone purple bandhani print Sabyasachi lehenga and looked absolutely stunning in it
Alia Bhatt(Image: Instagram)
While Varun Dhawan looked dapper in his white kurta pyjama, Natasha was a sight to behold in her yellow sharara with golden embroidery
Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal(Image: Pinkvilla)
Shilpa Shetty shared a photo in which she is seen twinningwith her daughter Samisha in hot pink oufits
Shilpa Shetty (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was looking stunning in a yellow saree and Nick Jonas looked dapper in a white kurta pyjama
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas(Image: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor looked fabulous in her sensual green Manish Malhotra saree
Janhvi Kapoor(Image: Instagram)
At Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash, Shanaya Kapoor was seen clad in a green saree by Manish Malhotra teamed up with a sequin embellished strappy blouse
Shanaya Kapoor(Image: Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut shared regal pictures of her celebrating the day wearing an elegant off-white kurta suit
Kangana Ranaut (Image: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif blessed our feed with a family photo of her donning a fabulous Manish Malhotra saree along with her mother Suzanne Turquotte and sister Isabelle Kaif
Katrina Kaif(Image: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone flaunted her million-dollar smile in a blush pink Torani kurta set
Deepika Padukone(Image: Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also spotted at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash as Arjun donned black kurta pyjama while Malaika looked ultra-glam in a hot pink saree
Malaika Arora(Image: Pinkvilla)
