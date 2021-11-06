Nov 6, 2021

Fashion

Diwali 2021: Who wore what

P R Gayathri

Alia Bhatt picked out a monotone purple bandhani print Sabyasachi lehenga and looked absolutely stunning in it

Alia Bhatt

(Image: Instagram)

While Varun Dhawan looked dapper in his white kurta pyjama, Natasha was a sight to behold in her yellow sharara with golden embroidery

Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

(Image: Pinkvilla)

Shilpa Shetty shared a photo in which she is seen twinningwith her daughter Samisha in hot pink oufits

Shilpa Shetty 

(Image: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was looking stunning in a yellow saree and Nick Jonas looked dapper in a white kurta pyjama

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

(Image: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor looked fabulous in her sensual green Manish Malhotra saree

Janhvi Kapoor

(Image: Instagram)

At Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash, Shanaya Kapoor was seen clad in a green saree by Manish Malhotra teamed up with a sequin embellished strappy blouse

Shanaya Kapoor

(Image: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut shared regal pictures of her celebrating the day wearing an elegant off-white kurta suit

Kangana Ranaut 

(Image: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif blessed our feed with a family photo of her donning a fabulous Manish Malhotra saree along with her mother Suzanne Turquotte and sister Isabelle Kaif

Katrina Kaif

(Image: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone flaunted her million-dollar smile in a blush pink Torani kurta set

Deepika Padukone

(Image: Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also spotted at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash as Arjun donned black kurta pyjama while Malaika looked ultra-glam in a hot pink saree

Malaika Arora

(Image: Pinkvilla)

