Diwali 2022: Best glam looks we loved

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress spelled charm in a sheer neon green saree and a deep-neck glittery blouse, leaving us mesmerized by her Diwali look this year. 

Anushka Sharma

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Dressed to kill, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looked stunning in a midnight blue lehenga choli bearing golden zari embroidery all over. 

Kiara Advani 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Serving one of the most unconventional looks for the festive season, Kapoor Ahuja left us floored in a regal black kaftan by Anamika Khanna. 

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The Phone Bhoot actress kept things subtle yet elegant in a sheer black adorned with silver floral detailing and a sequinned sleeveless blouse. 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

The Mimi actress brought some floral magic to the table as she stepped out in a peach-hued lehenga by Anushree Reddy.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The starlet’s glam statement in a heavily embellished pastel green lehenga by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla was on point! 

Ananya Panday

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

For a Diwali soiree, the young star went all-out in a scintillating Khaab saree by Manish Malhotra. 

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram 

Serving some ethnic mermaid vibes, the Good Luck Jerry actress looked fabulous in a blingy emerald green lehenga. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

At a Diwali bash, Khan made heads turn as she walked down in a beige embellished saree with zari work all over and a pretty border.

Suhana Khan

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora looked drop-dead gorgeous in a statement-making pastel lehenga with heavy floral work, and silver details. 

Nora Fatehi

