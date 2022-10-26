Diwali 2022: Best glam looks we loved
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress spelled charm in a sheer neon green saree and a deep-neck glittery blouse, leaving us mesmerized by her Diwali look this year.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Dressed to kill, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looked stunning in a midnight blue lehenga choli bearing golden zari embroidery all over.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Serving one of the most unconventional looks for the festive season, Kapoor Ahuja left us floored in a regal black kaftan by Anamika Khanna.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress kept things subtle yet elegant in a sheer black adorned with silver floral detailing and a sequinned sleeveless blouse.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The Mimi actress brought some floral magic to the table as she stepped out in a peach-hued lehenga by Anushree Reddy.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The starlet’s glam statement in a heavily embellished pastel green lehenga by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla was on point!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
For a Diwali soiree, the young star went all-out in a scintillating Khaab saree by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Serving some ethnic mermaid vibes, the Good Luck Jerry actress looked fabulous in a blingy emerald green lehenga.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
At a Diwali bash, Khan made heads turn as she walked down in a beige embellished saree with zari work all over and a pretty border.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked drop-dead gorgeous in a statement-making pastel lehenga with heavy floral work, and silver details.
