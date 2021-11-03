nov 3, 2021
Diwali Makeup Ideas to steal from Celebs
What’s a perfect Diwali look without complementing makeup, right? Go bold and bright with deep-red lips, subtle eyeshadow and mascara like Madhuri Dixit
With minimal makeup, Kiara Advani's smokey eyes stand out as she spruces up her look with mauve lips, kohl-eyes and blushed cheeks
Let your eyes do the talking! Kriti Sanon goes for a purple eyeshadow smudged over her upper and lower lashline tied with glossy pink lips
Adding zest to her natural avatar, Sara Ali Khan slays in teal blue eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips
Jacqueline Fernandez has mastered the winged eyeliner look like no other and she amps up her look with glossy pink lips and blushed cheeks
Flaunting an eye-catchy look, Katrina Kaif takes her makeup game to the next level by nailing a smokey cat-eye look with a glossy pink pout
Keeping it elegant, Janhvi Kapoor sports soft smokey eyes with smudged kohl, beaming highlighter and nude lips
Alia Bhatt is a perfect muse as she opted for a lit-from-within look by blending a subtle pink blush
Keeping it edgy, Malaika Arora complemented her nude lips with silver-tinted eyeshadow, lengthy lashes and strong brows
Take cues from Tara Sutaria to nail the look with well-defined eyes, loads of blush and glossy nude lips
