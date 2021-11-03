nov 3, 2021

Diwali Makeup Ideas to steal from Celebs

What’s a perfect Diwali look without complementing makeup, right? Go bold and bright with deep-red lips, subtle eyeshadow and mascara like Madhuri Dixit

With minimal makeup, Kiara Advani's smokey eyes stand out as she spruces up her look with mauve lips, kohl-eyes and blushed cheeks

Let your eyes do the talking! Kriti Sanon goes for a purple eyeshadow smudged over her upper and lower lashline tied with glossy pink lips

Adding zest to her natural avatar, Sara Ali Khan slays in teal blue eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips

Jacqueline Fernandez has mastered the winged eyeliner look like no other and she amps up her look with glossy pink lips and blushed cheeks

Flaunting an eye-catchy look, Katrina Kaif takes her makeup game to the next level by nailing a smokey cat-eye look with a glossy pink pout

Keeping it elegant, Janhvi Kapoor sports soft smokey eyes with smudged kohl, beaming highlighter and nude lips

Alia Bhatt is a perfect muse as she opted for a lit-from-within look by blending a subtle pink blush

Keeping it edgy, Malaika Arora complemented her nude lips with silver-tinted eyeshadow, lengthy lashes and strong brows

Take cues from Tara Sutaria to nail the look with well-defined eyes, loads of blush and glossy nude lips

