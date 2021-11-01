nov 1, 2021
Diwali outfits inspired by Kiara Advani
Contemporary yet desi, chevron-print lehengas are not only a big hit in the fashion world but also have a stamp of approval from Kiara Advani!
Lehengas in soft shades and pastel hues are a great way to stand out during Diwali celebrations and this aqua number from Kiara’s wardrobe is worth bookmarking!
Bright colours are worth the festive norms and this aubergine-hued embellished lehenga is a gorgeous choice for that matter
Toeing the lines between modern and retro is a polka-dot drape that can make for an attractive Diwali outfit when styled smartly with a colourful embroidered blouse
A green saree is not only an ideal pick for a low-key celebration at home but also a symbolic way of celebrating a pollution-free Diwali
But if there are some grand plans, then a sequined tie-dye saree can surely glamourise things up!
A sharara set when styled uniquely by wearing the dupatta in a saree-like style can make for a unique Diwali look
Welcome the festivity with some bright hues and get inspired by a yellow-white sharara set that the ‘Shershaah’ actress recently made a strong case for!
A fuss-free look that is equal parts stylish and comfortable is not only satisfying but also easy to pull off, and this embellished jumpsuit is just right for that
To keep things classy with a touch of fun, Kiara will tell you that nothing’s more idea than a lehenga skirt paired with an embellished strappy blouse!
