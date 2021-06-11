Dopamine dressing inspired by celebs June 11, 2021
In a bright orange bodycon dress, Deepika Padukone slayed the dopamine dressing trend like a true diva!
Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t shy away from sporting bright-hued outfits. Instead of opting for denims, she picked out a pair of bright pink flared pants and paired them with an edgy silver top
Joining the bandwagon next is Kiara Advani. She opted for a bright neon jumpsuit that is perfect for acing the dopamine look in summers
Making a strong case for a sultry bright look, Ananya Panday picked out a yellow one-shoulder bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit
Purple may not be an easy shade to pull off but how effortlessly Shraddha Kapoor has aced this bright-hued pantsuit! With yellow accents, she has aced the colour blocking trend too
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gives us a lesson on how to ace the desi dopamine dressing. Her red palazzo-kurta set is literally proof!
Brighten up your desi wardrobe like Alia Bhatt. The star has opted for a bold blue sharara-saree to accentuate her traditional bridesmaid look
Kareena Kapoor Khan ain’t the one to shy away from glamming it up! In a shimmery burgundy dress, Kareena showed us how to ace the bold shades
Pulling off two bright shades at one go, Sara Ali Khan chose to wear a neon green skirt with a pink blazer jacket Image credits: Viral Bhayani
We are mightily impressed by Kriti Sanon’s love for everything bling and bright! Her deep purple gown by Zara Umarigar is a statement-maker in itself
