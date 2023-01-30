Heading 3

Drashti Dhami is
a beach babe

Image Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram

Drashti Dhami is flaunting her toned physique as she sported a multicolor crop top with a skirt

Multicolor co-ord set

Video Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in multicolor striped bikini as she enjoys her time by the beach

Running by the beach

Image Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram

Drashti Dhami looks sizzling in a halter neck and cutout design monokini as she lays on the stairs by the ocean

Halter neck bikini

Image Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram

The actress is enjoying a cool beverage as she sat at the beach in floral print bikini

Floral bikini

Image Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram

The actress has worn a crop top and shorts as she sat on the rocks and watched the sunset

Watching the sunset

Image Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram

The actress is seen in a red comfy short dress as she takes a stroll at the beach

By the golden hour

Video Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram

Drashti looks very stylish in a frill design short dress that she wore for her cruise trip

Enjoying the cruise

Image Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram

The actress is flaunting her toned legs as she donned neon shades and short dress

Splash of colors

Image Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram

The actress is seen lying on her back in a maroon halter neck short dress with black sunglasses

Soaking some vitamin D

