Drashti Dhami is
a beach babe
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 30, 2023
Image Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram
Drashti Dhami is flaunting her toned physique as she sported a multicolor crop top with a skirt
Multicolor co-ord set
Video Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in multicolor striped bikini as she enjoys her time by the beach
Running by the beach
Image Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram
Drashti Dhami looks sizzling in a halter neck and cutout design monokini as she lays on the stairs by the ocean
Halter neck bikini
Image Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram
The actress is enjoying a cool beverage as she sat at the beach in floral print bikini
Floral bikini
Image Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram
The actress has worn a crop top and shorts as she sat on the rocks and watched the sunset
Watching the sunset
Image Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram
The actress is seen in a red comfy short dress as she takes a stroll at the beach
By the golden hour
Video Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram
Drashti looks very stylish in a frill design short dress that she wore for her cruise trip
Enjoying the cruise
Image Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram
The actress is flaunting her toned legs as she donned neon shades and short dress
Splash of colors
Image Source- Drashti Dhami Instagram
The actress is seen lying on her back in a maroon halter neck short dress with black sunglasses
Soaking some vitamin D
