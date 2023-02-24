Heading 3

Drashti Dhami’s Style File

Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram

Drashti Dhami is glowing in this beige outfit along with sunglasses while enjoying the sunrise 

Enjoying Sunrise

Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram

Drashti Dhami wore a multicoloured crop top with a skirt while flaunting her figure 

Beach Babe

Video Source: Drashti Dhami Instagram

Drishti Dhami is looking absolutely stunning in this blue saree and light jewelry 

Blue Fashion

Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram

We cannot take our eyes off Drashti as she dons this gorgeous black saree

Beauty In Black

Video Source: Drashti Dhami Instagram

Drashti Dhami looks event ready in this orange and black mini dress

Mini Dress

Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram

Drashti Dhami wore a matching crop top and pants featuring orange stripes 

Street Style

Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram

Drashti Dhami looks beautiful in this red coloured outfit 

Going Glam

Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram

Drashti Dhami looks exquisite in this black and white lehenga

Desi Touch

 Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram

Drashti Dhami looks beyond stylish in this red top and short skirt

Stylish Look

