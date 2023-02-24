Drashti Dhami’s Style File
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
FEB 24, 2023
Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram
Drashti Dhami is glowing in this beige outfit along with sunglasses while enjoying the sunrise
Enjoying Sunrise
Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram
Drashti Dhami wore a multicoloured crop top with a skirt while flaunting her figure
Beach Babe
Video Source: Drashti Dhami Instagram
Drishti Dhami is looking absolutely stunning in this blue saree and light jewelry
Blue Fashion
Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram
We cannot take our eyes off Drashti as she dons this gorgeous black saree
Beauty In Black
Video Source: Drashti Dhami Instagram
Drashti Dhami looks event ready in this orange and black mini dress
Mini Dress
Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram
Drashti Dhami wore a matching crop top and pants featuring orange stripes
Street Style
Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram
Drashti Dhami looks beautiful in this red coloured outfit
Going Glam
Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram
Drashti Dhami looks exquisite in this black and white lehenga
Desi Touch
Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram
Drashti Dhami looks beyond stylish in this red top and short skirt
Stylish Look
