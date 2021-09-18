sept 18, 2021
Bold in red! Drashti opted for a red pantsuit and styled it with dainty baubles
Power game! She looks phenomenal in the floor-length cape jacket teamed with trousers and crop top by Neeta Lulla. The diva jazzes up her look with a statement necklace
She looks vibrant in this floral one-shoulder dress with a ruffle hemline
The actress looks lovely in this pastel floral salwar kameez paired with matching juttis
The ‘Madhubala... Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’ actress absolutely enjoys wearing comfy outfits. Here she wore an oversized denim shirt with pink shorts
Drashti soars the temperature in this multi-hued bikini dress
This is impressive! Here, she wore a super comfy co-ord set. She finished off her look with jhumkas and black heels
She looks fabulous in this wrap dress featuring green and white striped patterns. The diva finished off her look with white sneakers
The ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’ actress loves to wear colourful outfits. Here, she wore a kaftan top and teamed it with denim shorts and chunky accessories
Lastly, she looks uber-glamorous in this lacy black top paired with slim-fit bottoms and a floral jacket. The actress amps up her look with brown boots
