Dress in black like Tara Sutaria
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looked so chic and elegant as she wore a gorgeous black and white dress for her dinner date
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Look trendy and ethnic in this Tara-inspired black lehenga with feathered designs on the skirt for the perfect glam by Rimzim Dadu.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She looked stunning in a Hepburn hairstyle and a stunning ensemble of a crop top and a printed mini skirt by Balmain and Balenciaga.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Learn how to power dress like Tara Sutaria in this sleek and professional black-striped suit with a v-neckline and a sleek ponytail.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Channeling her inner diva in a black sequin co-ord set by Rudraksh Dwivedi the actress definitely turned heads in this outfit.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Keeping things cool in a black shirt mini dress and styling it with a small handbag, a black sunglass and some loose curls she looked uber stylish.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria looks super elegant and stylish in a black strapless ball gown with a side slit to show off her toned legs.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Looking for something edgy yet stylish, for your next date night, then this Tara-inspired all black mini ruched dress by Alessandra Rich would be perfect.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara for her birthday opted for a very simple attire wearing a shimmer crop top with a black mini skirt and a matching shimmer shrug to complete the look.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Oozing glamour and hotness in a black strappy floor lenght dress with a thigh-high slit Gauri and by Nainika, she is a winner.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.