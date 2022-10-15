Heading 3

Dress in black like Tara Sutaria 

Sakshi
Singh 

OCT 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara looked so chic and elegant as she wore a gorgeous black and white dress for her dinner date

Mon Coeur

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Look trendy and ethnic in this Tara-inspired black lehenga with feathered designs on the skirt for the perfect glam by Rimzim Dadu.

Black feathers

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She looked stunning in a Hepburn hairstyle and a stunning ensemble of a crop top and a printed mini skirt by Balmain and Balenciaga.

Classic Hepburn

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Learn how to power dress like Tara Sutaria in this sleek and professional black-striped suit with a v-neckline and a sleek ponytail.

Power suit

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Channeling her inner diva in a black sequin co-ord set by Rudraksh Dwivedi the actress definitely turned heads in this outfit.

Co-ord set 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Keeping things cool in a black shirt mini dress and styling it with a small handbag, a black sunglass and some loose curls she looked uber stylish.

 Cool and stylish

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria looks super elegant and stylish in a black strapless ball gown with a side slit to show off her toned legs.

Ball gown

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Looking for something edgy yet stylish, for your next date night, then this Tara-inspired all black mini ruched dress by Alessandra Rich would be perfect.

All black

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara for her birthday opted for a very simple attire wearing a shimmer crop top with a black mini skirt and a matching shimmer shrug to complete the look.

Easy peasy

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Oozing glamour and hotness in a black strappy floor lenght dress with a thigh-high slit Gauri and by Nainika, she is a winner.

Glam queen

