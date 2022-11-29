Heading 3

Dresses by celebs for your next vacation

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

NOV 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

The actress is wearing a multi-colour full-length dress which is perfect for any relax holiday.

Yami Gautam

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She is wearing a floral dress which looks refreshing every bit.

Ananya Panday

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her mirror worked simple white dress looks pretty.

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She is wearing a white and orange colour floral dress.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

The actress looks stylish in a white colour dress.

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram 

The actress is posing wearing a cute small white dress.

Taapsee Pannu

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara’s dress is best for any beach holiday.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

The star wife’s dress is perfect for romantic holiday.

 Mira Kapoor

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She is wearing a pretty dress for an international vacation.

 Tara Sutaria

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress is wearing a red colour short dress.

Alia Bhatt

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here