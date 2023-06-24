pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 24, 2023
Dresses to steal from Hina Khan
Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai debutante has captured the attention of her fans in this half-and-half jumpsuit
Plush Paisley
Simplicity at its best! The Bigg Boss 11 runner-up looks simple yet adorable in this white summer dress
White whirl
Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram
Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram
One cannot go wrong with a pop of pink! The Lines actress as well cannot be faulted for the same
Pop of pink
Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram
Black burn
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay antagonist has put the heat to shame in this black gown. On-point diamond accessories elevate her look
Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 runner-up looks adorable in this baby-pink gown. A messy bun and a delicate choker complete her look
Beachy vibes
Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram
The Damaged 2 artist is looking all set to enjoy a brunch date in this chic yet casual black and white striped bodycon dress
Black & white
Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram
The Naagin 5 fame is oozing bass babe vibes in this red and black short dress paired with a brown blazer and beige pumps
Red rush
Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram
Hina is basking in the warmth of the sun in this one-shoulder red and white striped dress
stripe fun
Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram
The Hacked diva looks enchanting in this sea-blue gown. The pearl straps and braided hair are noteworthy
Stunning sea-blue
Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram
The Seven One star looks like a breath of fresh air in this pinkish-red bodycon dress with floral prints
Floral fun
