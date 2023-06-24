Heading 3

JUNE 24, 2023

Dresses to steal from Hina Khan 

Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram 

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai debutante has captured the attention of her fans in this half-and-half jumpsuit 

Plush Paisley


Simplicity at its best! The Bigg Boss 11 runner-up looks simple yet adorable in this white summer dress 

White whirl 

Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram 

Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram 

One cannot go wrong with a pop of pink! The Lines actress as well cannot be faulted for the same 

Pop of pink

Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram 

Black burn 

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay antagonist has put the heat to shame in this black gown. On-point diamond accessories elevate her look 

Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram 

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 runner-up looks adorable in this baby-pink gown. A messy bun and a delicate choker complete her look 

Beachy vibes 

Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram 

The Damaged 2 artist is looking all set to enjoy a brunch date in this chic yet casual black and white striped bodycon dress

 Black & white 

Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram 

The Naagin 5 fame is oozing bass babe vibes in this red and black short dress paired with a brown blazer and beige pumps

Red rush 

Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram 

Hina is basking in the warmth of the sun in this one-shoulder red and white striped dress

stripe fun

Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram 

The Hacked diva looks enchanting in this sea-blue gown. The pearl straps and braided hair are noteworthy 

Stunning sea-blue 

Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram 

The Seven One star looks like a breath of fresh air in this pinkish-red bodycon dress with floral prints 

 Floral fun 

