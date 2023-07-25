pinkvilla
Dresses to steal from Keerthy Suresh
Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The Geethaanjali debutante looks amazing in this pastel-green gown. Her delicate choker is eye-catching
Green grace
Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The Ring Master heroine looks alluring in this strapless jumpsuit with floral prints. A messy bun and emerald accessories complete her look
Floral finesse
Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
Abstract allure
The Idhu Enna Maayam actress is a sight to behold in this halter-neck gown with abstract sequin detailing
Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The Nenu Sailaja fame looks like a breath of fresh air in this peachy-pink dress with paisley prints. The silver hoops are noteworthy
Plush paisley
Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The Bhairavaa star is oozing angelic vibes in this halter-neck gown with pearl detailing. The thigh-high slit is the highlight
Pearl punk
Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The Agnyaathavaasi enchantress has put the heat to shame in this grey gown with sheer sides. Subtle makeup and wavy hair elevate her look
Grey glam
Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The Thaanaa Serndha Kootttam heroine has captured the attention of her fans in this off-shoulder white gown
White whirl
Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The Mahanati protagonist looks tantalizing in this bright red dress with a white border. Wavy hair and red lips accentuate her look
Red rush
Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The Rang De Diva is swaying hearts in this multi-chromatic jumpsuit. Messy hair and bold lips enhance her look
Jazzy jumpsuit
Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham actress is oozing warmth and comfort in this thin-strapped white-blue dress while enjoying her cup of coffee
Blue & White
