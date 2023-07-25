Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JULY 25, 2023

Dresses to steal from Keerthy Suresh

Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram 

The Geethaanjali debutante looks amazing in this pastel-green gown. Her delicate choker is eye-catching 

Green grace 

Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram 

The Ring Master heroine looks alluring in this strapless jumpsuit with floral prints. A messy bun and emerald accessories complete her look

Floral finesse 

Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram 

Abstract allure 

The Idhu Enna Maayam actress is a sight to behold in this halter-neck gown with abstract sequin detailing

Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram 

The Nenu Sailaja fame looks like a breath of fresh air in this peachy-pink dress with paisley prints. The silver hoops are noteworthy 

Plush paisley 

Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram 

The Bhairavaa star is oozing angelic vibes in this halter-neck gown with pearl detailing. The thigh-high slit is the highlight 

 Pearl punk 

Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram 

The Agnyaathavaasi enchantress has put the heat to shame in this grey gown with sheer sides. Subtle makeup and wavy hair elevate her look 

Grey glam 

Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram 

The Thaanaa Serndha Kootttam heroine has captured the attention of her fans in this off-shoulder white gown 

 White whirl 

Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram 

The Mahanati protagonist looks tantalizing in this bright red dress with a white border. Wavy hair and red lips accentuate her look 

Red rush 

Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram 

The Rang De Diva is swaying hearts in this multi-chromatic jumpsuit. Messy hair and bold lips enhance her look 

Jazzy jumpsuit 

Image: Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram 

The Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham actress is oozing warmth and comfort in this thin-strapped white-blue dress while enjoying her cup of coffee 

Blue & White 

