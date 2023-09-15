Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

September 15, 2023

Dressing with Colors: What They Symbolize

Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Curious about the vibes that you give off in different colours? Check out this

Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram 

Makes you appear calm, put-together and approachable

Blue

Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram 

Red

Associated with love, passion and aggression

Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram 

Denotes freshness, safety and peace 

Green

Image: Shehnaz Gill Instagram/ Vaishnav Praveen 

Shows vibrancy, and enthusiasm 

Orange

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The color yellow is linked with confidence, happiness and self-esteem

Yellow


Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Makes you appear playful, young and nurturing 

Pink

Image: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram 

Associated with power and dignity

Purple

Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram 

Stop shying away from colors

Black

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

Shows cleanliness, freshness, and simplicity 

White

