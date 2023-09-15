pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
September 15, 2023
Dressing with Colors: What They Symbolize
Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Curious about the vibes that you give off in different colours? Check out this
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
Makes you appear calm, put-together and approachable
Blue
Image: Madhuri Dixit's Instagram
Red
Associated with love, passion and aggression
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Denotes freshness, safety and peace
Green
Image: Shehnaz Gill Instagram/ Vaishnav Praveen
Shows vibrancy, and enthusiasm
Orange
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The color yellow is linked with confidence, happiness and self-esteem
Yellow
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Makes you appear playful, young and nurturing
Pink
Image: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram
Associated with power and dignity
Purple
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
Stop shying away from colors
Black
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Shows cleanliness, freshness, and simplicity
White
