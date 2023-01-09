Drew Barrymore’s Fashion Moments
JAN 09, 2023
Collared Shirt
Drew Barrymore looks stunning in this yellow collared shirt and ash coloured half long skirt
Drew Barrymore’s sweet side reflects as she donned this pink tulle dress
Kaftan Dress
Drew Barrymore loves to experiment and we adore this pink silk outfit along with the flowery hair band
Printed Chiffon
Drew Barrymore shines as she hits the red carpet with this stunning yellow gown
Yellow Ball Gown
Drew Barrymore wowed in a custom pink gown accessorized with bold turquoise pieces
Pink Long Gown
Drew Barrymore looks effortlessly fantastic in this black and white suit piece
Formal Look
Drew Barrymore looks beyond stylish in this printed crew-neck sweatshirt
Printed Sweatshirt
Drew Barrymore looks fashionable sporting this simple yet gorgeous red blazer and pants
Red Romance
Drew Barrymore radiated comfortness as well as cuteness in this white sweater and blue dress
Comfy Look
