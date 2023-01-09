Heading 3

Drew Barrymore’s Fashion Moments

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 09, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Collared Shirt

Drew Barrymore looks stunning in this yellow collared shirt and ash coloured half long skirt

Image: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore’s sweet side reflects as she donned this pink tulle dress

Kaftan Dress

Image: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore loves to experiment and we adore this pink silk outfit along with the flowery hair band

Printed Chiffon

Image: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore shines as she hits the red carpet with this stunning yellow gown

Yellow Ball Gown

Image: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore wowed in a custom pink gown accessorized with bold turquoise pieces

Pink Long Gown

Image: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore looks effortlessly fantastic in this black and white suit piece

Formal Look

Image: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore looks beyond stylish in this printed crew-neck sweatshirt

Printed Sweatshirt

Image: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore looks fashionable sporting this simple yet gorgeous red blazer and pants

Red Romance

Image: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore radiated comfortness as well as cuteness in this white sweater and blue dress

Comfy Look

