are a perfect match

Dua Lipa & co-ords

Sep 09, 2021

For a chic and well-coordinated look, Dua Lipa had worn an all-business flared sleeves blazer with a matching tiny skirt

To celebrate her 26th birthday, Dua picked out a navy blue pantsuit adorned with rainbow crystals and styled it with a sheer bra underneath

Posing against a gigantic cactus, the ‘Levitating’ singer is seen wearing a strappy black mesh top and a matching high-slit skirt

Slaying the hottest trend of suits like a diva, Dua picked out a bright orange co-ordinated suit that gave us a peek of her slinky black bikini top!

In a printed ab-baring jacket and a matching mini skirt, she showed us how to nail co-ord sets in style!

Keeping things comfy and laid back, Dua wore her grey sweatsuit with some quirky finger rings

She showed off her slender frame in full-length black trousers and a matching cut-sleeve crop top

Exuding major adorable vibes, Dua donned a pink pleated mini skirt and a matching top to complete her look

To enjoy her days in New York, she chose a puffer jacket and tights that were covered with snow motif prints

And for her London travel diaries, a pastel green co-ord set is what she prefers to slip in!

