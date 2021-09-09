are a perfect match
Dua Lipa & co-ords Sep 09, 2021
For a chic and well-coordinated look, Dua Lipa had worn an all-business flared sleeves blazer with a matching tiny skirt
To celebrate her 26th birthday, Dua picked out a navy blue pantsuit adorned with rainbow crystals and styled it with a sheer bra underneath
Posing against a gigantic cactus, the ‘Levitating’ singer is seen wearing a strappy black mesh top and a matching high-slit skirt
Slaying the hottest trend of suits like a diva, Dua picked out a bright orange co-ordinated suit that gave us a peek of her slinky black bikini top!
In a printed ab-baring jacket and a matching mini skirt, she showed us how to nail co-ord sets in style!
Keeping things comfy and laid back, Dua wore her grey sweatsuit with some quirky finger rings
She showed off her slender frame in full-length black trousers and a matching cut-sleeve crop top
Exuding major adorable vibes, Dua donned a pink pleated mini skirt and a matching top to complete her look
To enjoy her days in New York, she chose a puffer jacket and tights that were covered with snow motif prints
And for her London travel diaries, a pastel green co-ord set is what she prefers to slip in!
