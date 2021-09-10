Dua Lipa & Pink: Sep 10, 2021
A match made in heaven!
In a recent slew of pictures, Dua Lipa was seen wearing a knitted pink cropped jumper that gave us a glimpse of her toned midriff and slender figure!
To enjoy her vacation at Kep Merli, Dua chose to slay in a cropped baby pink top and a bright pink thong!
In a pink midriff-baring blouse that was tied together at the front and a pair of blue patterned jeans, she set our pulses racing!
By wearing a cutesy houndstooth co-ord set, the ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer once again made a strong case for pink!
At the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, Dua walked down the red carpet in a bright pink shimmer mini dress by Versace Credits: Getty Images
And her hot pink yoga pants from Puma paired with a front-knot white top are all the inspiration we need to begin with our yoga session!
At the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, the singer-songwriter performed her songs ‘Levitating’ and ‘Don't Start Now’ in a hot pink gown from Versace Credits: Getty Images
For a casual outdoor look, she picked out a pair of printed biker shorts and styled them with a fuschia pink ribbed crop top
She then added some pop of colour to her casual look by pairing her denim pants with a rouge pink oversized shirt over a hot pink top
And her blush pink cardigan worn over a taffy printed pink camisole and a pair of jeans serves as another testimony of her love for pink!
