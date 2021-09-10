Dua Lipa & Pink:
A match made in heaven!

Sep 10, 2021

In a recent slew of pictures, Dua Lipa was seen wearing a knitted pink cropped jumper that gave us a glimpse of her toned midriff and slender figure!

To enjoy her vacation at Kep Merli, Dua chose to slay in a cropped baby pink top and a bright pink thong!

In a pink midriff-baring blouse that was tied together at the front and a pair of blue patterned jeans, she set our pulses racing!

By wearing a cutesy houndstooth co-ord set, the ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer once again made a strong case for pink!

At the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, Dua walked down the red carpet in a bright pink shimmer mini dress by Versace

Credits: Getty Images

And her hot pink yoga pants from Puma paired with a front-knot white top are all the inspiration we need to begin with our yoga session!

At the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, the singer-songwriter performed her songs ‘Levitating’ and ‘Don't Start Now’ in a hot pink gown from Versace

Credits: Getty Images

For a casual outdoor look, she picked out a pair of printed biker shorts and styled them with a fuschia pink ribbed crop top

She then added some pop of colour to her casual look by pairing her denim pants with a rouge pink oversized shirt over a hot pink top

And her blush pink cardigan worn over a taffy printed pink camisole and a pair of jeans serves as another testimony of her love for pink!

