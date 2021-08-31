AUGUST 31, 2021
Dua Lipa is a true bikini babe
The 26-year-old singer left our pulses racing when she dropped this summer look in a skimpy crochet bikini with quirky motifs on her social feed!
In a royal blue ensemble that featured a puff-sleeve bikini top with a gemstone on the bust, Dua Lipa showed off her summer glow and left us in awe of her beauty!
The ‘Levitating’ singer flaunted her off-duty lake-side style in a striped string bikini with a bright multicoloured cover-up
In a bright pink bikini and an embellished blue hat, Dua is all set to enjoy her day by the pool!
And this colourful printed bikini set styled with a beaded necklace and a pearl bracelet makes us want to go on a beach vacation right away!
Whether she is in St. Lucia or California, Dua ensures that her bright bikini looks are always off the charts fabulous!
The English singer and songwriter doesn’t forget to document all her vacay looks in a bikini!
In a string black bikini set, Dua is surely the hottest diva in town!
As Dua soaks up the sun in a multicoloured bikini top and aqua blue bottoms with embellishments on them, she legit sets our hearts on fire!
In a quirky tie-dye bikini, Dua Lipa loves to enjoy her day out in the sun!
