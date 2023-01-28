Dua Lipa’s Style Diary
Image: Getty Images
Silver Dress
Dua Lipa looks stunning in this shimmery silver fringe accessorized with diamond and emerald earrings
Image: Getty Images
Grammys Look
Dua Lipa rocked the Grammys red carpet in this black vintage corseted gown with heavy gold chains
Image: Getty Images
Dua Lipa looks chic as she donned this beautiful neon green mini dress
Neon Green
Image: Getty Images
Dua Lipa looks party ready in this gorgeous white dress featuring designed starfish and shells
Party Ready
Image: Getty Images
Dua Lipa looks daring and gorgeous as she opted for a multicoloured gown with oversized bow at the waistline and the long train gracefully completed her look
Multicoloured Gown
Image: Getty Images
Dua Lipa looks beyond stylish in this sheer sparkling butterfly gown
Butterfly Gown
Image: Getty Images
Dua Lipa looks like an absolute diva in this sheer white dress
White Dress
Image: Getty Images
Dua Lipa looks stunning in this yellow strapless couture dress
Couture Dress
Image: Getty Images
Dua Lipa rocked the red carpet in this silver floor-length corset gown
Floor-Length Gown
