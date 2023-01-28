Heading 3

Dua Lipa’s Style Diary

JAN 28, 2023

Image: Getty Images

Silver Dress

Dua Lipa looks stunning in this shimmery silver fringe accessorized with diamond and emerald earrings

Image: Getty Images

Grammys Look

Dua Lipa rocked the Grammys red carpet in this black vintage corseted gown with heavy gold chains

Image: Getty Images

Dua Lipa looks chic as she donned this beautiful neon green mini dress

Neon Green

Image: Getty Images

Dua Lipa looks party ready in this gorgeous white dress featuring designed starfish and shells

Party Ready

Image: Getty Images

Dua Lipa looks daring and gorgeous as she opted for a multicoloured gown with oversized bow at the waistline and the long train gracefully completed her look

Multicoloured Gown

Image: Getty Images

Dua Lipa looks beyond stylish in this sheer sparkling butterfly gown

Butterfly Gown

Image: Getty Images

Dua Lipa looks like an absolute diva in this sheer white dress

White Dress

Image: Getty Images

Dua Lipa looks stunning in this yellow strapless couture dress

Couture Dress

Image: Getty Images

Dua Lipa rocked the red carpet in this silver floor-length corset gown

Floor-Length Gown

