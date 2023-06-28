pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 28, 2023
Dulquer Salmaan’s professional style
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Simplicity at its best! The Second Show debutante looks charming in this black and white checkered coat with black buttons
Checkered charm
The Ustad Hotel hero oozes royal vibes in this all-black ensemble as he is seated on a plush red couch
Devilish black
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
The Theevram artist is hitting fashion hard in this party-appropriate professional fit. The velvet jacket is the highlight of this look
Wishful velvet
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Blue knight
The ABCD: American-Born Confused Desai actor is raising the heat in this dark blue tux with the top button undone
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
The Bangalore Days fame looks tantalizing in this all-black professional fit. A glossy leather jacket and contrasting tan shoes complete his look
Lucious leather
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
The Njaan protagonist looks dazzling in this simple yet chic black-red checkered coat and white sports shoes
Black & red
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
The O Kadhal Kanmani star is a sight to behold in this metallic green suit paired with black pants
Metallic green
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
The Charlie actor has captured the attention of his fans in this sobre, matte-blue coat with fine detailing
Professional punk
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
The Kali hero has put the heat to shame in this all-cream professional fit. Messy hair and his signature smirk complete the look
Cream crush
Image: Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Oceanic ooze
The Sita Ramam sensational star has pleased the audience in this blue suit as he did with his role in the movie
