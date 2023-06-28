Heading 3

Dulquer Salmaan’s professional style 

Simplicity at its best! The Second Show debutante looks charming in this black and white checkered coat with black buttons

Checkered charm 


The Ustad Hotel hero oozes royal vibes in this all-black ensemble as he is seated on a plush red couch 

Devilish black 

The Theevram artist is hitting fashion hard in this party-appropriate professional fit. The velvet jacket is the highlight of this look 

Wishful velvet 

Blue knight 

The ABCD: American-Born Confused Desai actor is raising the heat in this dark blue tux with the top button undone 

The Bangalore Days fame looks tantalizing in this all-black professional fit. A glossy leather jacket and contrasting tan shoes complete his look 

Lucious leather 

The Njaan protagonist looks dazzling in this simple yet chic black-red checkered coat and white sports shoes 

Black & red 

The O Kadhal Kanmani star is a sight to behold in this metallic green suit paired with black pants 

Metallic green 

The Charlie actor has captured the attention of his fans in this sobre, matte-blue coat with fine detailing 

Professional punk 

The Kali hero has put the heat to shame in this all-cream professional fit. Messy hair and his signature smirk complete the look 

Cream crush 

Oceanic ooze 

The Sita Ramam sensational star has pleased the audience in this blue suit as he did with his role in the movie 

