oct 15, 2021
Dussehra: Festive outfits inspiration
This Dussehra, channel your inner diva in a ivory-hued embellished lehenga and style it with a feather dupatta for that extra bit of drama
Or make a statement in the brightest of hues by sporting an orange creation that is both traditional and contemporary at the same time
Go bold in the softest of hues by picking out a lavender-hued sequin saree and make heads turn!
Pastels are always in fashion, especially during the festive season. For a minimal desi look, pick out a pastel kurta and style it with salwar in a softer shade
Or put your most elegant foot forward in a pastel-hued organza saree and look like the diva that you are!
Nothing looks more attractive than a fiery red outfit on a festive night! And a pre-draped embroidered lehenga saree is going to work like magic!
Look every bit regal by sporting a sunshine yellow saree with an elegant border and a golden blouse, accessorised with gold chandbalis and simple bangles
Exude major boho vibes in a blue silk jacket and sharara pants. And do not forget to accessorise it with some oxidised jewellery
Keep the festive vibe alive in a unique way by opting for a pink and black brocade lehenga and make sure you have your jewellery game on point!
There’s no such thing as too much red during a festive season! Go all out in a burgundy-hued velvet sharara set with detailed embroidery and a lot of zardozi work!
Add some playfulness to your merry mood by donning aroyal blue jumpsuit with some embroidery work on it
