Easy gym looks inspired July 28, 2021
by Ananya Panday
In a purple-hued spaghetti top, greyish-purple leggings and white sports shoes, Ananya Panday is all set to begin her day with some yoga!
She looked fresh and ready for the gym in a pair of printed yoga tights and a white shirt that she had tied into a knot at the front. Ananya ensures that her face mask is always on
The young starlet never misses to give us a sneak-peek of her chiselled midriff in knotted crop tops! Here, she has picked out a pink look for her workout session
Ananya gave a break to her yoga tights and instead picked out loose tie-dye joggers for the day. She paired these cool bottoms with a graphic-print cropped tee
Post her gym session, Panday was seen in light orange sporty shorts that she had paired with a sports bra and a white top
By wearing her solid black tights with a bright pink top, she served us some colour inspiration to make our boring gym days interesting
It is mostly her tights and knotted tees that we like about her easy gym looks
Once in a while, she likes to take the comfy route in an oversized t-shirt and cycling shorts
And this particular look seems to be the perfect gym apparel for slightly cooler days
If we had a workout wardrobe like Ananya’s, we would love to hit the gym every day!
