How to apply
mascara flawlessly

Sep 10, 2021

This is probably the biggest mistake most of us make. Always use the eye curler first and then follow it up with a coat of mascara

Roll the wand inside the tube before putting on the mascara so that the product rests on the lashes perfectly
Wiggle the lashes! Start applying from the base and gradually move upwards while wiggling it from side to side

To get well-defined lashes, separate the lashes and remove the clumps if any with an eyebrow tweezer or an eyebrow comb

For a wide-eyed look, apply mascara on both the upper and lower lashes

For voluminous and thick lashes, apply three coats of mascara. Give some time to let it dry after every coating

Hold the wand vertically while putting mascara on the bottom lashes. Then, coat the lashes back and forth

If you want your mascara not to spoil your makeup, hold a tissue paper under your eye while applying mascara to prevent it from smudging

Don’t pump the wand in and out too much. It pushes the air into the tube that can make the mascara dry out faster

Throw away the mascara after four months to keep your eyes healthy

