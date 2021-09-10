How to apply Sep 10, 2021
mascara flawlessly
This is probably the biggest mistake most of us make. Always use the eye curler first and then follow it up with a coat of mascara
Roll the wand inside the tube before putting on the mascara so that the product rests on the lashes perfectly
Wiggle the lashes! Start applying from the base and gradually move upwards while wiggling it from side to side
To get well-defined lashes, separate the lashes and remove the clumps if any with an eyebrow tweezer or an eyebrow comb
For a wide-eyed look, apply mascara on both the upper and lower lashes
For voluminous and thick lashes, apply three coats of mascara. Give some time to let it dry after every coating
Hold the wand vertically while putting mascara on the bottom lashes. Then, coat the lashes back and forth
If you want your mascara not to spoil your makeup, hold a tissue paper under your eye while applying mascara to prevent it from smudging
Don’t pump the wand in and out too much. It pushes the air into the tube that can make the mascara dry out faster
Throw away the mascara after four months to keep your eyes healthy
