Monsoon Makeup
Inspired By Celebs

July 03, 2021

Intensify your monsoon look with a bright-hued kajal or eye-liner. Take cues from Sara Ali Khan on how to wear a bright blue liner without much effort

For an aesthetic look, opt for dark eyes and muted lip shades. Sonakshi Sinha sticks to thick winged eyes, filled-in brows and muted pink lips to show us how it’s done

Soft-glam makeup is all the rage right now. And if you want to hop on this wagon, take cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan on how to pair the half kohl-rimmed eyes with a fully contoured face

If minimal makeup and fresh-faced glow are what you swear by, allow Kiara Advani to show you her contouring hacks that work well with a peachy-hued lipstick and cream-based blush

For all those daredevils out there, it’s time to invest in the brighter shades of eyeshadows! Sonam Kapoor’s bright yellow eyeshadow is nothing short of goals!

To achieve the natural glow look, steer clear of foundations and heavy bases and rather opt for liquid tints to get that healthy flush of colour

Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor on how to beat the monsoon blues with nothing but beautiful kajal-lined eyes

Instead of wearing a glossy lipstick, go for a matte one. You can opt for a shade that matches with your skin tone or a pastel-hued one

However, if you want your pout to stand out then you can pick a lipstick in dark shade and complement it with mascara on your lids

We think Kriti Sanon’s defined eyes, flawless base and a colour closest to the natural shade of her lips are a go-to option during monsoon

