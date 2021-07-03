Easy July 03, 2021
Monsoon Makeup
Inspired By Celebs
Intensify your monsoon look with a bright-hued kajal or eye-liner. Take cues from Sara Ali Khan on how to wear a bright blue liner without much effort
For an aesthetic look, opt for dark eyes and muted lip shades. Sonakshi Sinha sticks to thick winged eyes, filled-in brows and muted pink lips to show us how it’s done
Soft-glam makeup is all the rage right now. And if you want to hop on this wagon, take cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan on how to pair the half kohl-rimmed eyes with a fully contoured face
If minimal makeup and fresh-faced glow are what you swear by, allow Kiara Advani to show you her contouring hacks that work well with a peachy-hued lipstick and cream-based blush
For all those daredevils out there, it’s time to invest in the brighter shades of eyeshadows! Sonam Kapoor’s bright yellow eyeshadow is nothing short of goals!
To achieve the natural glow look, steer clear of foundations and heavy bases and rather opt for liquid tints to get that healthy flush of colour
Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor on how to beat the monsoon blues with nothing but beautiful kajal-lined eyes
Instead of wearing a glossy lipstick, go for a matte one. You can opt for a shade that matches with your skin tone or a pastel-hued one
However, if you want your pout to stand out then you can pick a lipstick in dark shade and complement it with mascara on your lids
We think Kriti Sanon’s defined eyes, flawless base and a colour closest to the natural shade of her lips are a go-to option during monsoon
