rid of blackheads
Easy tips to get June 18, 2021
Use skin care products that contain Salicylic acid. Salicylic acid breaks down the material that is clogging your pores and helps you get rid of blackheads
Wash your face twice a day without fail
You can try using a retinoid cream for stubborn blackheads
Steaming your face opens up your pores which help in getting rid of blackheads
Use a skin brush to exfoliate your skin
It is very important to use an oil-free sunscreen so that excess oil doesn’t get collected on your face
Always moisturise your face thoroughly
Try a charcoal mask that deep cleans the pores
Wash off your makeup before going to bed every day
Using a pore strip will help you lessen the blackheads on your face
