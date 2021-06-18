rid of blackheads

Easy tips to get

June 18, 2021

Use skin care products that contain Salicylic acid. Salicylic acid breaks down the material that is clogging your pores and helps you get rid of blackheads

Wash your face twice a day without fail

You can try using a retinoid cream for stubborn blackheads

Steaming your face opens up your pores which help in getting rid of blackheads

Use a skin brush to exfoliate your skin

It is very important to use an oil-free sunscreen so that excess oil doesn’t get collected on your face

Always moisturise your face thoroughly

Try a charcoal mask that deep cleans the pores

Wash off your makeup before going to bed every day

Using a pore strip will help you lessen the blackheads on your face

